Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $96.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.28 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $90.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.45% and +9.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.91% lower. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.15.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.96 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.