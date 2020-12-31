Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $181.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had gained 17.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 113.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.21 billion, down 22.3% from the year-ago period.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $69.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.49% and +6.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.93% lower within the past month. DIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 88.48 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.15.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 4.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

