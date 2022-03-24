Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $138.96, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 5.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 53.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.15 billion, up 29.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $84.47 billion, which would represent changes of +94.76% and +25.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.88 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.79.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.