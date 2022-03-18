Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $140.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 8.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.15 billion, up 29.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $84.47 billion, which would represent changes of +94.76% and +25.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.05.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

