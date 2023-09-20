Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $82.56, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 4.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 153.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.34 billion, up 5.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $88.98 billion, which would represent changes of +4.82% and +7.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% higher within the past month. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.17. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.17.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

