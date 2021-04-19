Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $187.43, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 2.61% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.07 billion, down 10.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $69.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.47% and +6.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.64% lower. DIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DIS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 95.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 59.29.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 5.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

