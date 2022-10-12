Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $93.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 16.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 15.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 59.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.32 billion, up 15.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% lower within the past month. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Walt Disney is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.28.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.