Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $95.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.37 billion, up 25.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $84.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.93% and +25.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.02% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walt Disney is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.9.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

