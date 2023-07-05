Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $89.79, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.52 billion, up 4.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $89.45 billion, which would represent changes of +7.65% and +8.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.32% lower within the past month. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.84.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

