Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $88.64, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 0.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.63 billion, up 5.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $89.65 billion, which would represent changes of +8.5% and +8.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walt Disney is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.41, so we one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

