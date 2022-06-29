Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $95.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 13.15% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.3 billion, up 25.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $84.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.24% and +25.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.55% lower. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.82.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

