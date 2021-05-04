Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $184.25, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.1 billion, down 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $69.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.49% and +6.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.05% higher. DIS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 90.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 56.89.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 4.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.