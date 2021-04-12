Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $186.49, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 4.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DIS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 13, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.96 billion, down 11.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $69.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.49% and +5.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 94.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 58.4, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 4.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

