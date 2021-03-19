Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $191.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 5.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DIS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 13, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 56.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.17 billion, down 10.23% from the year-ago period.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $68.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.39% and +5.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.74% higher. DIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DIS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 107.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 64.85, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 4.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

