Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $120.93, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 6.53% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.46% in that time.

DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DIS is projected to report earnings of -$0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 156.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.56 billion, down 23.75% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower within the past month. DIS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.97, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 6.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 6.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

