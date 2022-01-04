Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $155.73, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 4.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.11 billion, up 29.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $84.03 billion, which would represent changes of +84.28% and +24.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% lower. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.58, which means Walt Disney is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

