Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) ended the recent trading session at $96.62, demonstrating a -0.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.18% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

The entertainment company's shares have seen an increase of 3.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.09, indicating a 32.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.6 billion, up 6.39% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Walt Disney is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.05. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.22 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.