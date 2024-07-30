Walt Disney (DIS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $93.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.28%.

The the stock of entertainment company has fallen by 6.02% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walt Disney in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.19, signifying a 15.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.86 billion, indicating a 2.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $91.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.33% and +2.4%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Right now, Walt Disney possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Walt Disney is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.41, which means Walt Disney is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

