Walt Disney (DIS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $92.51, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 4.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.93%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.64 billion, showing a 6.61% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.1 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.99, which means Walt Disney is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.