Walt Disney (DIS): An Unlikely-Looking Investment in this New Normal

It has only been about six weeks since stocks started to bounce off their lows, but even in that relatively short time, the phrase "new normal" has become a massive cliché for market watchers. There is an acknowledgement that an episode as traumatic as the pandemic has been will leave scars of some kind, and that some things will be changed forever. Investors are therefore trying to anticipate what that new normal will look like, and most importantly, they are trying to guess who will benefit when that time comes.

That isn’t as easy as many make it sound.

Firstly, the very premise that we will all be changed forever by coronavirus is not supported by what we know of history and human nature. Call me a cynic if you will, but when I hear people talk about how this will make us all much more aware of each other’s problems and bring us all much closer together, I can’t help but mentally add the words "...for about six months."

That isn’t to say that people are inherently bad or selfish; it’s just that the demands and stresses of everyday life will return as we get to the new normal, whatever that looks like. It is admirable, if only natural, to pull together at a time of crisis, and shared sacrifice does highlight the interdependence of us all. Increased awareness of that may linger, and it may cause some gradual change, but it won’t remove the need to house, feed and clothe our own overnight.

At the corporate level, it is quite possible that the idea of a corporation giving equal weight to the interests of all its stakeholders, such as its employees and customers and the communities in which it operates as well as its shareholders, will gain some ground in some places. However, anyone who thinks that a significant number of CEOs and board members will have some great epiphany and shift their focus away from personal gain when all is said and done is probably being a little naïve.

From a corporate perspective though, some things really will change. Some industries, such as restaurants and physical retail, will only return very slowly, if at all, and even in the most optimistic scenario it will be too late for some companies. On the other side of that coin, some that look to be hit hard in all this will be forced into initiating or accelerating changes that will have long-term benefits.

Even if prompted by a singular event, fundamental changes in a society and an economy don’t happen instantly. They take shape gradually and as they do, corporations adapt and change with the times. Back in 2000 or so, a lot of people correctly foresaw the rise and revolutionary effect of e-commerce, but how many knew that the field would come to be dominated by a company that was then a small online bookstore? Amazon (AMZN) emerged as the leader in that field because they started with a vision then saw the changes and shifted their focus faster and better than anyone else.

In this case, it may be best to look for a large corporation that, when this began, was already in the process of shifting focus in a way that will benefit from the new normal. Ideally, it would be one that has been hit hard, as that offers greater upside potential. That brings us to Disney (DIS).

DIS lost 46% from its February high as the coronavirus related shutdown came, and for good reason. Think about its most high-profile businesses: theme parks, movies released to theaters, and a cruise line. Even its less public involvement in ESPN became a short-term disaster as sports shut down. If, as some are saying, everyone will emerge from this with a realization that things like theme parks and sports are less fulfilling than long walks in the woods, Disney could be in trouble for a long time.

However, if we dismiss that premise, some of the moves that Disney was in the midst of making as everything shifted are looking pretty smart. There were those who dismissed its streaming service, Disney+, as just another latecomer into a crowded market but the company’s most recent earnings showed a massive jump in subscriptions, with Hulu also showing 27% YoY growth.

Of course, Disney faces some serious short-term challenges. However, the changes they were already making to their business before the shutdown will enable them to prosper if things do really change for a while, but they will still do well when things return, or if the new normal turns out to look a lot like the old one.

It is an unlikely place to look for long-term value but DIS could be well equipped to come out of all this as a winner in the long run.

