Markets
DIS

Walt Disney Cuts Executive Pay to Conserve Cash in the COVID-19 Crisis

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is taking steps to conserve cash during the coronavirus crisis. The company is starting at the top by reducing the base salaries of Disney's named executives.

The details

Here are the executive pay reductions, as published in an SEC filing on Monday evening:

Name

Title

2019 Base Pay

Base Pay Decrease

Bob Iger

Executive Chairman

$3 million

100%

Bob Chapek

CEO

$2.5 million

50%

Alan Braverman

Senior EVP, General Counsel

$1.75 million

30%

Christine McCarthy

Senior EVP, CFO

$1.8 million

30%

Jayne Parker

Senior EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

$1.05 million

30%

Zenia Mucha

Senior EVP, Chief Communications Officer

$1.16 million

30%

These pay cuts are temporary, lasting until the company can restart its paused operations such as theme parks and movie production. Iger has agreed to forgo his base salary at least until the end of Disney's fiscal year, which runs until the end of September.

The officers are still eligible for stock-based and cash bonuses, which typically constitute the majority of their total pay. For example, Bob Iger Pocketed $21.8 million of cash bonuses in 2019 alongside equity awards worth $19.7 million. The reductions will take effect in the payroll period starting on April 5.

Disney's corporate logo next to a walking Mickey Mouse.

Image source: Walt Disney.

Disney has not furloughed or fired any of its full-time staff at this point, even though that move could save the company up to $500 million. Disney did pause its business relationships with third-party park workers such as the performers at Disney World's Cirque du Soleil and the staff at park-based Rainforest Cafe locations.

10 stocks we like even better than Walt Disney
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Anders Bylund owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular