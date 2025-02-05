Walt Disney Continues To Project High-single Digit Adj. EPS Growth In FY25

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company said, for fiscal 2025, the company still expects high-single digit adjusted EPS growth compared to fiscal 2024; and approximately $15 billion in cash provided by operations.

First quarter net income to company was $2.55 billion compared to $1.91 billion, prior year. EPS increased 35% to $1.40. Adjusted EPS increased 44% to $1.76. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter revenues increased 5% to $24.7 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $24.55 billion in revenue.

Shares of Walt Disney are up 1% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

