Walt Disney Co. a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.04% Yield (DIS)

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a stunning $17.2B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.04% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong semi-annual dividend history at Walt Disney Co., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
The annualized dividend paid by Walt Disney Co. is $1.76/share, currently paid in semi-annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/13/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DIS, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
