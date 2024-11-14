News & Insights

The Walt Disney Co Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 14, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $460 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.238 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $22.574 billion from $21.241 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $460 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $22.574 Bln vs. $21.241 Bln last year.

