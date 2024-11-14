The Walt Disney Co Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $460 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.238 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $22.574 billion from $21.241 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

