The Walt Disney Co Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.262 billion, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $2.621 billion, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.111 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $23.650 billion from $23.155 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.262 Bln. vs. $2.621 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.92 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $23.650 Bln vs. $23.155 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85

