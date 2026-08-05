Walt Disney Co Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co (DIS) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.638 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $5.262 billion, or $2.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.827 billion or $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $25.248 billion from $23.650 billion last year.

Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.638 Bln. vs. $5.262 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $2.92 last year. -Revenue: $25.248 Bln vs. $23.650 Bln last year.

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