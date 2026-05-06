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Walt Disney Co Q2 Profit Drops

May 06, 2026 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co (DIS) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.247 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $3.275 billion, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.040 billion or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $25.168 billion from $23.621 billion last year.

Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.247 Bln. vs. $3.275 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $25.168 Bln vs. $23.621 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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