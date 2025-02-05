News & Insights

Markets
DIS

The Walt Disney Co Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 05, 2025 — 06:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.554 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $1.911 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.304 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $24.690 billion from $23.549 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.554 Bln. vs. $1.911 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $24.690 Bln vs. $23.549 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.