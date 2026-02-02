Walt Disney Co Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.402 billion, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2.554 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.021 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $25.981 billion from $24.690 billion last year.

Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.402 Bln. vs. $2.554 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $25.981 Bln vs. $24.690 Bln last year.

