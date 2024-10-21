News & Insights

Walt Disney Board Names James Gorman Chairman Of Board - Quick Facts

October 21, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Board has named James Gorman as Chairman of the Board, effective January 2, 2025. He will succeed Mark Parker, who is departing the Disney Board on January 2. Gorman is Executive Chairman of Morgan Stanley. He is currently Chair of the Disney Board's Succession Planning Committee.

"A critical priority before us is to appoint a new CEO, which we now expect to announce in early 2026. This timing reflects the progress the Succession Planning Committee and the Board are making, and will allow ample time for a successful transition before the conclusion of Bob Iger's contract in December 2026," Gorman said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
