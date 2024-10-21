Walt Disney Board Names James Gorman Chairman Of Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Board has named James Gorman as Chairman of the Board, effective January 2, 2025. He will succeed Mark Parker, who is departing the Disney Board on January 2. Gorman is Executive Chairman of Morgan Stanley. He is currently Chair of the Disney Board's Succession Planning Committee.

"A critical priority before us is to appoint a new CEO, which we now expect to announce in early 2026. This timing reflects the progress the Succession Planning Committee and the Board are making, and will allow ample time for a successful transition before the conclusion of Bob Iger's contract in December 2026," Gorman said.

