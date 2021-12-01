Walt Disney Appoints Susan Arnold To Succeed Robert Iger As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said that it has elected its independent Lead Director Susan Arnold as Chairman of the Board, effective December 31, 2021.

Susan will succeed Robert Iger as Chairman when he departs the company at the end of the year. She is a 14-year member of the Disney Board who has served as its independent Lead Director since 2018.

Iger has served as Chairman of the Board since 2012, and as Disney's Executive Chairman since 2020.

Susan was formerly an operating executive of the equity investment firm The Carlyle Group, where she served from 2013 to 2021. Previously, she served as President—Global Business Units of Procter & Gamble from 2007 to 2009. Prior to that at Procter & Gamble, she was Vice Chair—Beauty & Health from 2006, Vice Chair—Beauty from 2004, and President—Global Personal Beauty Care & Global Feminine Care from 2002. She was a Director of McDonald's Corp. from 2008 to 2016, and a Director of NBTY, Inc. from 2013 to 2017.

