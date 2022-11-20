Markets
Walt Disney Appoints Robert Iger As CEO

November 20, 2022 — 10:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said that Robert Iger is returning to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Iger succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.

Iger, who spent more than four decades at the Company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years.

The position of Chairman of the Board remains unchanged, with Arnold serving in that capacity.

Robert Iger was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Walt Disney Company from 2005 to 2020, then Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board through 2021.

