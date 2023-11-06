Walt Disney Appoints PepsiCo Executive Hugh Johnston As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said that it has appointed Hugh Johnston as its Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 4.

Johnston is Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of PepsiCo, where he has held numerous leadership positions during a 34-year career with the multinational food and beverage giant.

Walt Disney said in June that its Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy would step down. Kevin Lansberry stepped into the CFO role on an interim basis earlier this year.

In a separate press release, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said Monday that Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Hugh Johnston, will be leaving the company on November 30.

PepsiCo has appointed James Caulfield as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America.

