Walt Disney Appoints Morgan Stanley's James Gorman And Ex-Sky Executive Jeremy Darroch As Directors

November 29, 2023 — 08:55 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said Wednesday that it has appointed James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, and Jeremy Darroch, a veteran media executive and former Group Chief Executive of Sky, as new directors. Darroch's appointment is effective January 9, 2024, and Gorman's is effective February 5, 2024.

Walt Disney stated that Gorman and Darroch will be included in its slate of director nominees in the proxy statement for Disney's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Disney said that its board member Francis deSouza has decided not to stand for reelection at the annual meeting, as he pursues new opportunities in the technology sector that will require his full attention.

