Walt Disney in 5 Years: Boom, Bust, or Quietly Crushing It?

Key Points

Disney's most recent financial results showed strength in experiences, even with inflation rising.

The company’s non-sports streaming operations, anchored by Disney+ and Hulu, benefited from price hikes implemented last year.

It's hard to know what valuation Disney stock will command in five years, but the current setup is favorable for investors looking to put money to work.

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Thanks to its long-standing leadership position in the media and entertainment landscape, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a highly regarded business. But owning it hasn't worked out well for investors. The share price has fallen by 44% over the past half-decade (as of June 3).

And this entertainment stock trades 51% below its all-time record. The underlying business is performing well, though.

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Five years from now, will Disney be a boom, a bust, or quietly crushing it for shareholders?

Strong financials amid macro uncertainty

The macro and consumer backdrop isn't exactly the strongest today, but Disney's latest financial results were encouraging. Total revenue increased 7% year over year in the second quarter 2026 (ended March 28) to $25.2 billion.

This gain was driven by 7% growth in experiences. At a time of ongoing inflationary pressure, households are still finding it worthwhile to spend on a trip to a Disney theme park.

Revenue from Disney+ and Hulu, the company's two top streaming platforms, jumped 13%. Price increases implemented last October played a role here.

Management also mentioned that the ESPN flagship streaming service, launched last August, is making strides. "Revenue generated by our digital subscribers in Q2 more than offset secular declines in the linear subscriber universe," the earnings report read.

Disney's profit trajectory continues to impress. The leadership team believes adjusted earnings per share will rise 12% for the full fiscal year before posting double-digit growth in fiscal 2027.

Figuring out the right valuation is tricky

Assuming the global economy isn't in the middle of a severe recession in five years, Disney should continue to operate from a position of fundamental strength. Its invaluable intellectual property will still be core to its operations. And success will be achieved in streaming and experiences, as investors are witnessing today.

However, it's difficult to come up with the correct valuation. Market sentiment is incredibly challenging to forecast.

Disney shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. I view this as a compelling valuation that justifies buying the stock.

But that doesn't mean shares will receive a higher multiple. This is a capital-intensive business that's not directly in the middle of the artificial intelligence boom and so doesn't support excessive market enthusiasm. Boom investments often come from hypergrowth opportunities. Disney doesn't fall into that bucket.

On the other hand, stocks usually end up going bust if the company in question starts to see its fundamentals deteriorate significantly. Again, it's unlikely Disney fits this category.

Therefore, I think the most likely scenario is that Disney is quietly crushing it in five years. Solid growth in both revenue and earnings, coupled with an upward valuation multiple re-rating, seems like a reasonable outcome.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.