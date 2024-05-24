News & Insights

Walnut Capital Unveils Board and Committees

May 24, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Walnut Capital Limited (HK:0905) has released an update.

Walnut Capital Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also detailed the membership of its three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by an independent non-executive director. This organizational update provides investors insight into the leadership structure of Walnut Capital.

