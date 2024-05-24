Walnut Capital Unveils Board and Committees

Walnut Capital Limited (HK:0905) has released an update.

Walnut Capital Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also detailed the membership of its three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by an independent non-executive director. This organizational update provides investors insight into the leadership structure of Walnut Capital.

For further insights into HK:0905 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.