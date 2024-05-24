Walnut Capital Reschedules AGM for Shareholder Inclusion

Walnut Capital Limited (HK:0905) has released an update.

Walnut Capital Limited has announced the adjournment of their Annual General Meeting (AGM) previously scheduled for May 30, 2024, to June 21, 2024, to allow shareholders participating in a rights issue to attend. Additionally, the book closure period has been changed to June 18-21, 2024, and previously submitted proxy forms will remain valid for the rescheduled meeting. The company has affirmed that all other details and resolutions remain as initially set out in the AGM notice and related documentation.

For further insights into HK:0905 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.