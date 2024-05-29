News & Insights

Walnut Capital Concludes Successful Rights Issue

May 29, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Walnut Capital Limited (HK:0905) has released an update.

Walnut Capital Limited has successfully completed a Rights Issue, raising approximately HK$55 million in net proceeds, with 239,834,840 unsubscribed shares placed by the Placing Agent. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and future investments. The Rights Issue and Placing became unconditional, with all Rights Shares offered being allotted and issued as planned.

