Walnut Capital Announces New Board Chairman

Walnut Capital Limited (HK:0905) has released an update.

Walnut Capital Limited has announced the re-designation of Mr. Mung Kin Keung from co-chairman to chairman of the board effective from 24 May 2024. The company provided additional biographical details about Mr. Mung, who has been an executive director since 2007 and is not entitled to any director’s fee. This re-designation is consistent with the company’s governance practices, with Mr. Mung subject to retirement by rotation every three years.

For further insights into HK:0905 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.