Walnut Capital Announces Board Reshuffle

Walnut Capital Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Ng Kit Chong as a non-executive Director and Co-chairman, effective from May 24, 2024. In his stead, Mr. Mung Kin Keung has been promoted from Co-chairman to Chairman while continuing his roles within the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committees. The Board has expressed appreciation for Dr. Ng’s contributions and confirmed there are no disagreements or undisclosed matters related to his departure.

