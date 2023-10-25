Walmex Q3 net profit jumps more than 12%, pushed by higher sales

Adds details on earnings per share, estimates and sales

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit WALMEX.MX on Wednesday posted a 12.2% year-on-year jump in its third-quarter net profit, driven mainly by stronger sales.

Walmart de Mexico, or Walmex, the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted net profit of 13.63 billion pesos ($782 million).

Quarterly revenue at the chain rose 7.7% from the year-earlier period to reach 213.07 billion pesos, missing slightly the LSEG estimate of 213.34 billion pesos.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 8.5% to 23 billion pesos.

Walmex's earnings per share hit 0.78 pesos, beating the LSEG estimate of 0.74 pesos.

Sales increased 9.5% in Mexico and 9% in Central America, with the retailer adding 24 new stores in Mexico and another three in Central America.

Ahead of the results, analysts at Barclays said they expected solid same-store sales, but some negative impact in Central America from a strong Mexican peso.

($1 = 17.4279 Mexican pesos at end-September)

