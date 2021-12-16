Walmart's (WMT) Utah Fulfillment Center to Aid E-commerce Wing

Walmart Inc. WMT remains committed to enriching its customers’ experience by enhancing its supply-chain network. In a latest development, management shared plans of developing its first fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, UT, to efficiently support the e-commerce business. The facility aims to effectively fulfill the online orders placed on WMT’s site.



This 1,000,000+ square-feet facility will efficiently cater to customers’ requirements with quick shipping on everyday items they need every day. The latest state-of-the-art facility, which is situated at 990 N 6550 W, is slated to open doors in summer next year. We note that the fulfillment centers are integral to Walmart’s supply-chain network. These fulfillment centers store various items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers, serving them quickly and efficiently.



Impressively, the facility is likely to create around 450 full-time, permanent job positions across the region. Walmart presently operates three distribution centers and 59 retail outlets plus employs 20,000+ associates in Utah.



In third-quarter fiscal 2022, Walmart’s e-commerce sales surged 87% on a two-year stack basis, while Walmart Connect advertising sales soared roughly 240%. WMT’s e-commerce business and omni-channel penetration have been increasing for a while. WMT has been taking several e-commerce initiatives, including buyouts, alliances, and improved delivery and payment systems. Management is continuously boosting supply chain and adding capacity as well as building businesses, such as Walmart GoLocal, Walmart Connect, Walmart Luminate, Walmart+, Spark Delivery, Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services.

What’s More?

Walmart took robust strides to strengthen its delivery arm, as evident from its investment in DroneUp, a pilot with HomeValet, introduction of Carrier Pickup by FedEx, launch of Walmart+ membership program, drone delivery pilots in the United States with Flytrex and Zipline, and a pilot with Cruise to test grocery delivery through self-driven all-electric cars.



Walmart had also forged an alliance with DoorDash to deliver prescriptions from pharmacies of Sam’s Club alongside expanding Scan & Go to all fuel stations at U.S. Sam’s Clubs. WMT’s store and curbside pickup options further add to customers’ convenience. As of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Walmart U.S. had 4,300 pickup locations and 3,300 same-day delivery stores.



Aforesaid endeavors helped this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player’s shares to increase 19.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth.

