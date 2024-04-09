Walmart's (WMT) Success Story Painted by Omnichannel Strength

Walmart Inc.’s WMT robust niche can be attributed to the strength of its highly diversified business, with contributions spanning various segments, markets, channels and formats. The company has been benefiting from an increase in both in-store and digital channel traffic, reflecting its adept navigation of the evolving retail landscape.



The supermarket giant’s commitment to innovation and adaptability, particularly in the e-commerce space, has been a major driver. Gains from higher-margin ventures, such as advertising, are also noteworthy. These upsides keep the omnichannel retailer going amid challenges like elevated costs and a volatile macroeconomic landscape.



Shares of WMT have rallied 19.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 18.6%.

Omnichannel Strength

Walmart continues to be driven by its strong omnichannel business, with store-fulfilled delivery sales up 50% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Impressive store proximity to customers has allowed Walmart to use its stores to fulfill e-commerce orders. The company has been taking several initiatives to enhance e-commerce operations, including buyouts, alliances, and improved delivery and payment systems.



E-commerce sales surged 23% globally on pickup and delivery in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and formed 18% of Walmart’s overall net sales. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 17%, driven by strength in pickup & delivery. International segment e-commerce sales soared 44% due to solid marketplace and omnichannel offerings. At Sam’s Club, e-commerce sales jumped 17% on strong curbside and delivery.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Walmart has been innovating in the supply chain and adding capacity as well as building businesses such as Walmart GoLocal, Walmart Connect, Walmart Luminate, Walmart+ and Walmart Fulfillment Services. In its fourth-quarter earnings release, WMT announced its deal to buy VIZIO HOLDING to strengthen Walmart Connect in the United States. Other notable strides in the e-commerce realm include the buyout of a major stake in Flipkart, which has been bolstering its International segment. Walmart’s majority stake in India’s digital transaction platform, PhonePe, is also worth mentioning.



Additionally, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has made aggressive efforts to expand in the booming online grocery space, which has long been a major contributor to e-commerce sales. Walmart has significantly bolstered its delivery capabilities, as exemplified by its Express On-Demand Early Morning Delivery service, Spark Driver platform, the expansion of the InHome delivery service, the introduction of the Walmart+ membership program, Express Delivery, and the acquisition of Parcel, among others.



Moreover, the company’s store and curbside pickup options add to customers’ convenience. As of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Walmart U.S. had nearly 4,600 pickup locations and more than 4,300 same-day delivery stores.

Wrapping Up

The abovementioned upsides reinforce Walmart’s position as a retail powerhouse with a keen eye on sustained success and customer engagement. For fiscal 2025, management expects consolidated net sales growth of 3-4% at cc. Management expects the consolidated operating income to increase roughly 4-6% at cc.



Walmart envisions an adjusted EPS in the band of $6.70-$7.12 in fiscal 2025 on a pre-split basis. On a post-split basis, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.23-$2.37. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $6.65 in fiscal 2024. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to increase 4-5% at cc, including a nearly 100 bps gain from the leap year.

