Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club Gears Up for Holiday Season

Walmart Inc.’s WMT Sam’s Club is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season. The warehouse retailer unveiled a number of plans for the significant selling period, including more saving events; better quality gifts, décor, food; and an all new direct-to-home wine program among others.



Members of the club recently revealed their intentions to shop for holidays early this year, in a brand survey. Consequently, Sam’s Club is launching shopping events early this time, which will mean increased events throughout the season as well as greater savings. This is likely to lure members, alongside helping the warehouse retailer make the most of the crucial shopping season.



Moving on, Walmart’s Sam’s Club will offer more products from premium national brands, such as Gap GPS, Steve Madden and DKNY to name a few. Sam’s Club will also come up with a direct-to-home wine delivery service in several states, being the first warehouse retailer to offer this service. Apart from this, services like curbside pick-up, same-day delivery with Instacart as well as Scan & Go will continue to enhance members’ experience.

Holiday Season — A Crucial Period

Retailers like Walmart remain focused on making every possible effort to make the most of this busy selling season. To this end, they undertake online and offline growth strategies. Additional hiring, early store openings; replenished assortments; attractive bargains (both in stores and online), along with upgraded apps, are some of the actions many retailers take to make the most of the crucial holiday opportunity. Talking of hiring, the requirement for extra employee strength becomes important in order to manage the high consumer traffic across the digital and brick-and-mortar platforms as well as to ensure smooth flow of merchandise and delivery services.



Last month, the company unveiled plans to employ about 150,000 workers for its U.S. stores, with most of them being full-time and permanent positions. Other than Walmart, a number of other retailers like Macy’s M and Kohl’s Corporation KSS also announced plans to boost worker strength as they prep up for this significant selling period.



Coming back to Walmart, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s focus on ensuring a great experience to customers bodes well. Shares of Walmart have increased 0.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rally of 0.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

