Walmart's (WMT) Redesigned Online Experience to Drive Growth

Amid an evolving retail landscape where online shopping has been gaining traction, Walmart Inc. WMT remains committed to upping its e-commerce game. In its latest move, the omnichannel retailer stated that it is coming up with a sleek fresh look and rolling out a redesigned homepage on its website, walmart.com, as well as the Walmart app.



The new look and experience will offer an improved way for customers to explore and find the company’s impressive assortments. With the redesigned homepage, Walmart is creating a customer-focused and curated storefront on its website and app, which will enable them to easily find and shop for their needs from the company’s huge online assortment.

E-Commerce – a Solid Driver

Walmart has been undertaking relentless efforts to strengthen its digital operations. Over the past year, the company has made several improvements with respect to transforming its core digital experience for customers. The company’s global e-commerce sales formed more than 13% of its sales as of the end of fiscal 2023.



Walmart has been taking several e-commerce initiatives, including buyouts, alliances, and improved delivery and payment systems. The company is innovating in the supply chain and adding capacity as well as building businesses, such as Walmart GoLocal, Walmart Connect, Walmart Luminate, Walmart+, Spark Delivery, Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services.

Walmart Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Walmart has taken robust strides to strengthen its delivery arm. These include its partnership with Salesforce, the expansion of the InHome delivery service, investments in DroneUp, a pilot with HomeValet, the introduction of Carrier Pickup by FedEx, the launch of the Walmart+ membership program and more.



Prior to this, Walmart unveiled Express Delivery and joined forces with Point Pickup, Roadie and Postmates alongside acquiring Parcel to enhance its delivery service. Furthermore, the company’s store and curbside pickup options add to customers’ convenience.



U.S. e-commerce sales rose 17% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and surged 18% on a two-year stack basis. The company continued to witness solid growth in store-fulfilled Pickup & Delivery in the fourth quarter.



At Sam’s Club, e-commerce sales jumped 21% due to robust ship-to-home and curbside performances. As of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Walmart U.S. had 4,600 pickup locations and more than 3,900 same-day delivery stores.

What’s More?

On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023earnings call this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company offered a cautious view for fiscal 2024 due to the persistence of increased prices and chances for further macroeconomic challenges. WMT’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) view for fiscal 2024 suggests a decline from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Management envisions an adjusted EPS in the band of $5.90-$6.05 for fiscal 2024, including a 14-cent LIFO impact. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $6.29 in fiscal 2023.



However, strength in online and store operations is likely to aid the supermarket giant. For fiscal 2024, Walmart expects consolidated net sales growth of nearly 2.5-3% at cc. For the first quarter, Walmart expects consolidated net sales growth of 4.5-5% at cc. Shares of the company have rallied 11.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5%.

3 Solid Retail Picks

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks.



Kroger KR, a renowned grocery retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 6.2% from the year-ago reported figure. KR has an expected EPS growth rate of 6% for three to five years.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS operates as a sporting goods retailer and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DKS has an expected EPS growth rate of 5.4% for three to five years.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK'S Sporting’s current financial-year EPS suggests a rise of 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure. DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average.



Ulta Beauty ULTA operates specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. ULTA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current financial-year EPS suggests an increase of 5% from the year-ago reported figure. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.