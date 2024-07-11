Walmart's (WMT) Next Step in Supply Chain Modernization Underway

Walmart Inc. WMT has been dedicating resources toward data investment, advanced software and automation to modernize operations and enhance connectivity within its supply chain. Continuing on this trajectory, the largest grocery retailer in the United States is progressing with the transformation of its grocery network, marking the next phase in its journey of supply chain modernization.

Advancing Grocery Operations

The grocery transformation encompasses three specific strategies, new constructions, expansions and retrofits. WMT is constructing five high-tech perishable distribution centers, with the first in Shafter, CA, operational since 2021 and others planned for Texas, South Carolina, Illinois and New Jersey.



Walmart is enhancing four conventional perishable distribution centers by incorporating more than 500,000 square feet of automation per site to boost capacity for fresh products. The expansions will occur at facilities in Minnesota, North Carolina, Indiana and Tennessee. The Winter Haven, Florida perishable distribution center is undergoing upgrades to integrate the latest technology, focusing on feasibility and requirements for retrofitting existing grocery buildings with automation.



Walmart operates a vast grocery network of more than 4,600 stores with a growing pickup and delivery service. To enhance service reliability, the company is integrating advanced technology into its facilities, aiming to increase speed and capacity throughout the network.



Wrapping Up

Walmart is committed to meeting consumer needs through technology-driven supply chain transformation, supported by investments in workforce and facilities. With these efforts, the company is confident in its ability to consistently deliver desired items to customers, ensuring convenience and satisfaction.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s stock has rallied 17.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.5%.

Eye These Solid Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, The Gap Inc. GPS and DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 10.4% and 47.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests a rise of 0.2% and 21.7%, respectively, from year-earlier levels.



DICK'S Sporting operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK’S Sporting current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests an improvement of 1.8% and 6.6%, respectively, from prior-year numbers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.