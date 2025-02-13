Walmart's (WMT) International Growth Offsets US Sales Decline

Walmart's (WMT) Mexico and Central America unit reported a 1.4% increase in fourth-quarter net profit, reaching 15.2 billion Mexican pesos—slightly below analysts' forecasts—while net sales rose 8.3% to 272.88 billion pesos. This mixed performance reflects the challenges of managing rising general expenses, which jumped around 15%, even as the global retail behemoth continues to leverage its Everyday Low Pricing Strategy to drive customer traffic. Despite this, the company remains well-positioned for a strong finish to fiscal 2025 as it prepares to release its Q4 report on February 20.



Walmart’s robust international performance, particularly in markets like the Middle East, Japan, and China, has partially offset domestic challenges, where the U.S. unit experienced its biggest sales decline since 2020 amid an E. coli outbreak. As comparable store sales in the U.S. have been growing steadily and overall revenue trends have consistently beaten estimates, investors are optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects, supported by its innovative initiatives such as generative AI enhancements in its product catalog.





Market Overview:





International markets, including Mexico, are helping buoy overall sales despite domestic headwinds.



Global net sales and core EBITDA growth have underscored Walmart’s resilience.



Positive trends in comparable store sales continue to drive investor confidence.



Key Points:



Fourth-quarter profit in Mexico slightly missed forecasts due to a 15% jump in general expenses.



U.S. sales declined amid an E. coli outbreak, but the company’s robust discount strategy helps mitigate the impact.



Innovative initiatives, including the use of generative AI, are starting to show tangible results.



Looking Ahead:



Walmart is poised for a rebound in the U.S. market as it prepares its Q4 report.



Continued expansion in international markets is expected to drive future growth.



Investors remain encouraged by the company’s strong dividend track record and strategic focus on cost management.



Bull Case:



Walmart's Mexico and Central America unit saw an 8.3% increase in net sales, demonstrating strong growth in international markets[5][7].



The company's global e-commerce sales surged by 27% in Q3 FY25, indicating successful digital transformation efforts[2][4].



Walmart's U.S. comparable store sales grew by 5.3% in Q3 FY25, showing resilience in its core market despite challenges[2].



The company raised its full-year guidance for FY25, projecting net sales growth of 4.8% to 5.1%, reflecting confidence in its business model[2][8].



Innovative initiatives like AI-powered cataloging and expansion of advertising business (growing 28% globally) are creating new revenue streams[4][6].



Bear Case:



Walmart's Mexico unit's 1.4% increase in fourth-quarter net profit fell short of analyst expectations, indicating potential challenges in expense management[5][7].



General expenses in the Mexico and Central America unit jumped by around 15%, which could pressure margins if not controlled[5][7].



The U.S. unit experienced its biggest sales decline since 2020 due to an E. coli outbreak, highlighting vulnerability to food safety issues[5].



Inventory levels decreased by 2.0% globally and 2.6% in the U.S., which could impact sales if not managed carefully[6].



Rising labor costs and potential economic headwinds could challenge Walmart's ability to maintain its Everyday Low Price strategy while preserving profitability[1][2].



The overall market sentiment remains positive for Walmart as its stock has maintained an upward trend, having recently hit new highs and doubled in value over the past twelve months. With a clear focus on bolstering profitability through strategic investments in technology and optimizing its omni-retail business, Walmart is well-equipped to navigate near-term challenges and deliver long-term shareholder value.Looking ahead, analysts expect that the company’s blend of innovative practices, efficient cost management, and strong international performance will drive a robust rebound in the U.S. market. As Walmart continues to adjust its strategies to evolving consumer preferences and external pressures, its consistent revenue beats and disciplined execution position it as a solid long-term investment.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

