Walmart's (WMT) Earnings Fit the Pattern of the Season So Far

According to FactSet's Earnings Insight, as of Friday, 82% of S&P 500 companies had reported earnings for calendar Q4 of 2022. Of those, 68% beat earnings expectations and 65% beat estimates for revenue. If you are unaccustomed to the way these things work, you might think they are great numbers, but in fact those percentages are a little lower than the average over the last five years. Add in the fact that if we ignore estimates, earnings have declined by 4.7% as compared to the same quarter last year and the picture looks a lot less rosy than it might at first appear.

And yet during earnings season, the chart for the S&P 500 looks like this:

So, what is going on? How can the market be posting gains during a period when earnings are falling and are somewhat underwhelming versus expectations? As is so often the case with markets, at least part of the answer has to do with what came before the news.

Towards the end of last year, the fear grew that Q4 would be the time when a quite serious earnings recession became evident and the market began to price that in. So, the rally this year is partly based on a feeling of “not as bad as it could have been.” That is usually not a good basis for strength. It can cause a relief rally of sorts, but those gains are rarely sustainable.

However, there is something else supporting stocks: the macro environment. There is an increasing feeling that with inflation beginning to slow and the jobs market still tight, the Fed or the U.S. economy may be able to get it right. So far, the evidence suggests a gradual slowing, but with consumers still spending enough to avoid an actual recession. This morning’s earnings report from Walmart (WMT) gave some insight as to how that might happen.

The earnings were roughly in line with what we have come to expect this quarter, a beat on EPS but accompanied by a slightly pessimistic outlook for the early part of this year, but the interesting part isn’t really the numbers. As the world’s largest retailer and the biggest single employer in America, Walmart’s earning are always significant, but they are made more so by the willingness of management there to provide quite a lot of color commentary to flesh out the numbers. That commentary as to why they expect to see disappointing earnings going forward is quite revealing.

They anticipate slightly slower growth in sales than they had previously suggested, and slightly lower margins. That is obviously not particularly good news for holders of WMT, as evidenced by the stock trading lower in the premarket, but may not be a bad sign for the market overall. Both of those things are consistent with continued disinflation which, when combined with their reporting that hiring pressure is reducing, makes a “soft landing” for the economy look more likely than it did last week.

Margins will also be impacted by the fact that Walmart raised wages, but seem to have found a sweet spot where hiring can be maintained without further wage hikes adding inflationary pressure. That again is not great for them in the short-term, but hints at some stability to come. They also expect a slight slowdown in business from higher income households, which is a sign that high-earners are feeling a little more secure and moving away from a discount retailer.

Walmart is, for good reason, often seen as a bellwether stock, but in this case, the stock’s post-earnings performance doesn’t tell the whole story. The short-term negatives in their earnings outlook may actually be long-term positives for the broader market. That fits the narrative of this earnings season so far of things getting a little worse, but doing so in a controlled way that is way short of the disaster that many were forecasting for Q4 earnings and that looks like good news for investors generally, even if it might not seem that way this morning.

