Walmart's Valuation Looks Rich: Should You Stay Invested in the Stock?

Walmart Inc. WMT continues to command a premium valuation in the retail sector, reflecting investor confidence in its resilient business model and strong execution. The stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 42.96, higher than the industry average of 39.4, suggesting that investors are willing to pay a premium for its growth prospects and operational strength.



Walmart trades at a significantly higher multiple than Target Corporation TGT and The Kroger Co. KR, which currently have forward P/E ratios of 14.46 and 14.04, respectively. This valuation premium reflects Walmart’s massive scale, broader and more diversified revenue streams and relatively stable earnings performance. Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST trades at an even higher multiple of 46.89.



While the company’s fundamentals remain strong, the premium valuation raises an important question for investors: Does Walmart still offer meaningful upside, or is the stock already pricing in much of its growth potential?



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Walmart’s Impressive Rally

Despite its elevated valuation, Walmart’s stock performance has remained impressive. Shares of the company have gained 47.2% over the past year, outpacing the broader industry’s 45.8% growth during the same period. The omnichannel retailer also surpassed the Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector as well as the S&P 500’s respective growth of 7.7% and 21.5% in the same time frame.



The solid rally highlights investor optimism surrounding Walmart’s evolving business model, particularly its omnichannel capabilities and expanding digital ecosystem. The company has also outperformed several key peers in terms of stock performance. Over the same period, Kroger shares have risen 12.9%, Costco 11.6% and Target 12%.



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What’s Powering Walmart’s Growth Engine?

Walmart’s stock strength has been supported by solid operating performance and the continued success of the omnichannel strategy. The company delivered encouraging fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein revenues grew 5.6% to $190.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share rose 12.1% to 74 cents. A key driver behind this momentum is WMT’s rapidly expanding e-commerce business. Global e-commerce sales increased 24%, supported by strong demand for store-fulfilled pickup and delivery services, as well as growth in marketplace offerings.



The retailer’s omnichannel model continues to provide a significant competitive advantage. By leveraging its vast store network as fulfillment centers, Walmart can deliver products faster while maintaining cost efficiencies. This strategy has helped the company improve customer convenience and strengthen its competitive positioning against online-first retailers.



Another factor supporting Walmart’s performance is the rise of higher-margin revenue streams, such as its advertising and membership businesses. In the fourth quarter, global advertising revenues jumped 37%, including a 41% increase in Walmart Connect in the United States. Global membership fee revenues rose more than 15%, supported by the growing adoption of Walmart+ and continued strength in Sam’s Club memberships. These recurring revenue streams not only diversify Walmart’s earnings base but also help support margin expansion over time.



The company’s core retail business remains healthy. Walmart U.S. comparable sales increased 4.6%, driven by higher customer transactions and solid demand across merchandise categories. Walmart continues to gain share across multiple income segments, including higher-income households seeking value and convenience.



Operational improvements are also playing a key role. Walmart has been investing aggressively in automation, supply-chain modernization and AI-driven inventory management. These initiatives are improving efficiency, boosting productivity and strengthening inventory visibility.



Management remains confident about the company’s growth trajectory. For fiscal 2027, Walmart expects net sales growth of 3.5%-4.5% and adjusted operating income growth of 6%-8%, indicating continued earnings momentum. Taken together, Walmart’s expanding digital ecosystem, improving margin profile and diversified revenue streams are providing a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Potential Headwinds Ahead of Walmart

Despite its strong positioning, Walmart faces several near-term challenges. Consumer spending patterns remain uneven, particularly among lower-income households that continue to feel pressure from inflation and higher borrowing costs. While Walmart has benefited from shoppers trading down to lower-priced retailers, prolonged economic uncertainty could still weigh on discretionary spending.



Tariffs and global trade dynamics also remain potential risks. Changes in trade policies or rising commodity costs could pressure merchandise margins and pricing strategies. Competition within the retail sector remains intense. Maintaining price leadership while continuing to invest heavily in technology, automation and supply-chain capabilities requires careful capital allocation.

Earnings Estimate Trends for WMT

Earnings estimate revisions for Walmart have turned negative in recent weeks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for both the current and next fiscal year has moved lower over the past 30 days, reflecting a more cautious stance among analysts. The revisions likely indicate expectations of a somewhat mixed operating environment in the near term, including persistent macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending, potential margin sensitivities, and ongoing investments in technology and supply-chain capabilities.



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Should WMT Investors Stay Invested?

Walmart’s premium valuation shows that investors believe in its long-term strategy. The company has built a strong omnichannel business, with solid digital growth, expanding higher-margin businesses and better operating efficiency. At the same time, the stock’s high valuation suggests that much of this future growth may already be priced in. While Walmart remains a high-quality, long-term compounder, its premium valuation and near-term uncertainties suggest limited upside at current levels. Investors may consider maintaining positions but remain cautious about fresh entries.



WMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.