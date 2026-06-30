Walmart's Sparky Usage Doubles: Is AI Driving Bigger Orders?

Walmart Inc. WMT continues to use technology to make shopping faster, easier and more personalized, and its AI shopping assistant, Sparky, is becoming a more visible part of that effort. The latest quarter shows that Sparky is gaining user traction while also supporting larger digital baskets.



Weekly active users of Sparky increased more than 100% from the prior quarter. Walmart also improved Sparky’s intelligence and response quality by 40% this year, making the tool more useful across shopping occasions. Customers can now use Sparky in stores, automatically reorder frequently purchased items and interact with it in Spanish.



The more notable signal is order behavior. Customers using Sparky had an average order value about 35% higher than non-Sparky customers. Units purchased through Sparky also rose more than fourfold from the previous quarter. This indicates that shoppers are using the tool for broader purchases, not just one-off searches.



The trend fits within Walmart’s stronger digital performance. Global e-commerce sales grew 26%, while Walmart U.S. delivery rose 45%. More than 36% of U.S. store-fulfilled deliveries were completed in less than three hours, giving Sparky a stronger fulfillment backdrop as customers build orders.



Overall, Sparky is still one piece of Walmart’s broader omnichannel model, but the early data is encouraging. Rising usage, higher order values and stronger unit activity suggest that AI is becoming a more meaningful layer in Walmart’s shopping experience, helping customers create larger and more convenient baskets.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Walmart?

Walmart, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares rally 16.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 15.3% growth. Shares of Costco have dipped 4.4%, while Target has gained 35.8% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Walmart's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 38.61, higher than the industry’s 37.62. The company is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.62) while trading at a discount to Costco (42.83).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 5.2% and 9.5%, respectively.



Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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